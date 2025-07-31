Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Price Down 12.4% – Here’s What Happened

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01). 4,905,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 2,138,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

