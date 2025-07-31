Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Price Down 12.4% – Here’s What Happened

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01). 4,905,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 2,138,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).
Karelian Diamond Resources Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Karelian Diamond Resources
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- This Drone Stock Is on Sale Despite Big Army Contract
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 5 Stocks to Buy in August With Tremendous Upside Potential
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.