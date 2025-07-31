Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI) versus KBR (NYSE:KBR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI – Get Free Report) and KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kaiser Group and KBR”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Kaiser Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KBR $7.74 billion 0.76 $375.00 million $2.99 15.23

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KBR has higher revenue and earnings than Kaiser Group.

97.0% of KBR shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Kaiser Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of KBR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kaiser Group and KBR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaiser Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 KBR 0 4 3 0 2.43

KBR has a consensus target price of $64.14, indicating a potential upside of 40.82%. Given KBR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KBR is more favorable than Kaiser Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kaiser Group and KBR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A KBR 4.99% 32.55% 7.27%

Summary

KBR beats Kaiser Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaiser Group

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kaiser Aircraft Industries, Inc., provides aircraft maintenance and modification services for government, military, and commercial customers. It also manufactures and assemblies parts and kits. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc. provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its services cover research and development, advanced prototyping, acquisition support, systems engineering, cyber analytics, space domain awareness, test and evaluation, systems integration and program management, global supply chain management, and operations readiness and support, as well as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services. This segment also provides various professional advisory services to the defense, renewable energy, and critical infrastructure sectors. The Sustainable Technology Solutions segment operates portfolio of various proprietary process technologies for ammonia/syngas, chemical/petrochemicals, clean refining, and circular process/circular economy solutions. This segment also provides synergistic services, including advisory and consulting focused on broad-based energy transition and net-zero carbon emission solutions; high-end engineering, design and program management centered around decarbonization, energy efficiency, environmental impact and asset optimization; and digitally-enabled operating and monitoring solutions. KBR, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.