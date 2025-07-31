Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $112.63 and last traded at $111.55, with a volume of 6984481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.73.

The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $149,054.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 141,860 shares in the company, valued at $14,869,765.20. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $9,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 904,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,924,768.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,133 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 297,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,441,000 after acquiring an additional 26,333 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 173.4% during the second quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 112,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.49.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

