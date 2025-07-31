Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 88,852 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,747,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $518,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.77 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

