iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Towercrest Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Towercrest Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,132 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.8% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IVV opened at $637.51 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $641.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $613.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.37. The stock has a market cap of $642.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

