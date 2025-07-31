Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,931,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,499,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $185.32 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.