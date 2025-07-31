InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 2,764.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in InterDigital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in InterDigital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in InterDigital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 4.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in InterDigital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $245.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.99 and a 200 day moving average of $209.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.66 and a twelve month high of $251.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 19.03%.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $137,240.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,194,633.91. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.65, for a total value of $117,631.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,777.10. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,062 shares of company stock worth $920,853. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

