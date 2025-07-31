Insider Selling: Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Sells 18,276 Shares of Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) insider Brian Adams sold 18,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $67,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 371,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,016.96. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 28th, Brian Adams sold 1,637 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $6,122.38.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of RLAY opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $622.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 272,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

