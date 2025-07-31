Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF) Shares Purchased by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 133.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Stock Up 6.1%

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF stock opened at $47.64 on Thursday. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $714.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

