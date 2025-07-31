IFP Advisors Inc Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in monday.com were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in monday.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 109.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in monday.com by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Rubicon Global Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MNDY. Wells Fargo & Company set a $365.00 target price on monday.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.23.

monday.com Stock Down 1.0%

MNDY stock opened at $277.73 on Thursday. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $188.01 and a twelve month high of $342.64. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.41 and its 200-day moving average is $276.14.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.93 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.