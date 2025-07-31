HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,758 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,970 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $13,573,000 after buying an additional 25,169 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in HP by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in HP by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 259,257 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,369,511 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $44,687,000 after purchasing an additional 362,241 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Dbs Bank downgraded HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

