Howard Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Howard Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $542,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Fastenal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $2,373,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at $460,780.32. This represents a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Satterlee sold 19,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $768,861.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,750. This represents a 27.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,670 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

