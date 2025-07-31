Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Down 18.5% – Time to Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 346,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 375,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of C$16.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.20.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

