Head-To-Head Comparison: Marketing Worldwide (OTCMKTS:MWWC) & Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Marketing Worldwide (OTCMKTS:MWWC – Get Free Report) and Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Marketing Worldwide has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Driven Brands has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marketing Worldwide and Driven Brands”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marketing Worldwide N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Driven Brands $2.34 billion 1.17 -$292.50 million ($1.81) -9.24

Marketing Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Driven Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Marketing Worldwide and Driven Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marketing Worldwide 0 0 0 0 0.00 Driven Brands 0 3 7 1 2.82

Driven Brands has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.52%. Given Driven Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Driven Brands is more favorable than Marketing Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Marketing Worldwide and Driven Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marketing Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Driven Brands -12.75% 19.61% 2.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Driven Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Driven Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Driven Brands beats Marketing Worldwide on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marketing Worldwide

Marketing Worldwide Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, painting, and distribution of automotive accessories for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket; and industrial components for the commercial machinery industries primarily in North America. The company's primary automotive accessory products services include the refinishing of blow-molded spoilers, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, door panels, extruded body-side moldings, and interior components. Its principal automotive body components comprise hood scoops, grills, rear deck spoilers, body side moldings, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, engine components, interior dash components, and large industrial components. The company sells its products to automotive and industrial original equipment manufacturers; and vehicle processing centers, manufacturers, and distributors, as well as through its Tier 1 partner companies. Marketing Worldwide Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Howell, Michigan.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops. It sells its products and services under the CARSTAR, IMO, MAACO, Meineke Car Care Centers, PH Vitres D’Autos, Take 5 Oil Change, Take 5 Car Wash, Auto Glass Now, Fix Auto USA, and 1-800-Radiator & A/C, Spire Supply, and Automotive Training Institute brands. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

