HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $396.46.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 target price (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA opened at $355.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

