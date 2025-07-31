Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 14,349 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,349 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 464.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 28,788 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $116.01 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $116.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 429.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.57.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 59,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $4,470,689.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,603,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,992,916.56. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $13,357,746.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 613,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,809,177.50. This trade represents a 21.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,076,264 shares of company stock worth $88,673,161 over the last ninety days. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRDO shares. Noble Financial raised Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays set a $85.00 price target on Credo Technology Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

