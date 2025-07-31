Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $227,000 in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,932,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,568,000 after acquiring an additional 223,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Globe Life by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,615,000 after purchasing an additional 118,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $112,454,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,376,000 after purchasing an additional 339,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Globe Life by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 817,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.18.

Globe Life stock opened at $141.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.56. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $143.84.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 33,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $4,511,079.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 49,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,758,076.78. This represents a 40.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $737,387.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,317.98. This represents a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

