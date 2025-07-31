Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT stock opened at $273.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.71 and a 1 year high of $282.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.47 and a 200 day moving average of $239.48. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.