Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 347 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 123.1% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 116.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.63, for a total value of $573,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,830.60. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $399.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $399.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.79 and a 200 day moving average of $353.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.