Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Releases Earnings Results

Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hargreaves Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.81%.
Hargreaves Services Price Performance
Shares of HSP stock opened at GBX 722.40 ($9.58) on Thursday. Hargreaves Services has a 12 month low of GBX 479.50 ($6.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 770.30 ($10.21). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 706.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 650.01. The company has a market capitalization of £243.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.85.
About Hargreaves Services
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hargreaves Services
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- This Drone Stock Is on Sale Despite Big Army Contract
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 5 Stocks to Buy in August With Tremendous Upside Potential
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.