Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Releases Earnings Results

Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hargreaves Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Hargreaves Services Price Performance

Shares of HSP stock opened at GBX 722.40 ($9.58) on Thursday. Hargreaves Services has a 12 month low of GBX 479.50 ($6.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 770.30 ($10.21). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 706.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 650.01. The company has a market capitalization of £243.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.85.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company’s three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS).

