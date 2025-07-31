Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 15,198 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,198 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,672,000 after buying an additional 999,882 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,740,000 after buying an additional 186,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,027,000 after buying an additional 125,442 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $114.02 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $114.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

