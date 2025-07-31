Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 37,638 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,397,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,638 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $67,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

