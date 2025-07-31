GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.25 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,364 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Workday by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 227,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after acquiring an additional 126,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Workday by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital upped their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.88.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $237.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.31, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.43. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.96. This trade represents a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,168.62. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523 over the last quarter. 19.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

