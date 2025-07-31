GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 79.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 149.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $163.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.29. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $269.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.70.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.73.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

