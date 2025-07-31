GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 15,633 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $943,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 526,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 802.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,805,000 after buying an additional 3,296,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. UBS Group increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.94. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

