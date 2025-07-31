GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 24,483 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 313.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,483 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of LivaNova worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 144,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $593,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth $3,816,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 52.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

LivaNova Stock Up 0.0%

LivaNova stock opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About LivaNova

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.