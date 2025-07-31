GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 355.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 503.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $73.76.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,030. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

