Grantvest Financial Group LLC Sells 4,114 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Grantvest Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Main Street Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SCHA opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

