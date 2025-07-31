Grantvest Financial Group LLC Invests $491,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FJAN. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of FJAN opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $39.99 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

