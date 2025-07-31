Goodman Financial Corp Grows Holdings in QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the period. QuidelOrtho comprises 2.4% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.48% of QuidelOrtho worth $11,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 4.5%

QDEL stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $49.45.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.97 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.