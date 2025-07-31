Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,585 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 1.5% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 6.8% during the first quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

KO opened at $68.74 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $295.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

