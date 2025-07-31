Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 20.7% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 312.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 44.7% during the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $195.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.