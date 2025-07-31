Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 7,616 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 122.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in American Express by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 591,437 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $175,532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

American Express Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $303.28 on Thursday. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $329.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.75 and a 200-day moving average of $291.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.