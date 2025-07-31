FY2026 EPS Estimates for Western Union Decreased by Analyst

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Western Union in a report released on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 66.11% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WU. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WU

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.61%.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Western Union by 1,487.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 464.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Western Union by 662.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.