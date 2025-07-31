FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 572.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,517 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June were worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJUN. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

DJUN opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.43. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $45.52.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.