FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,566 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2,741.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 108,100.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FAPR opened at $42.63 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $829.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.22.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

