Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.42 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Franchise Brands had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Franchise Brands Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of LON FRAN opened at GBX 129.68 ($1.72) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 148.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Franchise Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 125 ($1.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 189 ($2.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £250.64 million, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Franchise Brands alerts:

Franchise Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franchise Brands is an international, multi-brand franchisor focused on B2B van-based service with seven franchise brands and a presence in 10 countries across the UK, North America and Europe. The Group is focused on building market-leading businesses primarily via a franchise model and has a combined network of over 600 franchisees.

The Company owns several market-leading brands with long trading histories, including Pirtek in Europe, Filta, Metro Rod and Metro Plumb, all of which benefit from the Group’s central support services, particularly technology, marketing, and finance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.