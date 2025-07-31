Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,575,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,655,000 after acquiring an additional 339,072 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $62.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $63.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.26% and a return on equity of 52.70%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Read Our Latest Report on BAM

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.