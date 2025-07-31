Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 492 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 212.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,468,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,521 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,358,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,670 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,499,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,647,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,924 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of KMI opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 95.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

