Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 141,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after buying an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 18.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 5.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $72.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.85. Cabot Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.24.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Cabot had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 23.29%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

