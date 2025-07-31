Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,506,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE SYF opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $73.76.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,030. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.