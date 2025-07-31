First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 189,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 29,608 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,362,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,701 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

