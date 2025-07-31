First National Trust Co Increases Position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 35.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 34.4% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 10,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Southern Copper Stock Down 6.3%

Southern Copper stock opened at $90.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.86. Southern Copper Corporation has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $121.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.27%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

