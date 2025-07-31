Financial Review: Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) vs. Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southwest Gas and Clean Energy Fuels”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwest Gas $5.11 billion 1.10 $198.82 million $3.11 25.16 Clean Energy Fuels $415.86 million 1.08 -$83.07 million ($0.88) -2.32

Volatility and Risk

Southwest Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Fuels. Clean Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southwest Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Southwest Gas has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Fuels has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Southwest Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Southwest Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Southwest Gas and Clean Energy Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwest Gas 0 3 1 1 2.60 Clean Energy Fuels 0 0 3 1 3.25

Southwest Gas presently has a consensus target price of $77.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.28%. Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 83.82%. Given Clean Energy Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clean Energy Fuels is more favorable than Southwest Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Southwest Gas and Clean Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwest Gas 4.66% 6.76% 2.08% Clean Energy Fuels -47.99% -26.37% -15.13%

Summary

Southwest Gas beats Clean Energy Fuels on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems. As of December 31, 2023, it had 2,226,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations. The company also designs, builds, operates, and maintains vehicle fueling stations; and sells and services compressors and other equipment that are used in RNG production and fueling stations. In addition, it transports and sells CNG, RNG, and LNG through virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects; sells U.S. federal, state, and local government credits, such as RNG as a vehicle fuel, including Renewable Identification Numbers and Low Carbon Fuel Standards credits; and obtains federal, state, and local credits, grants, and incentives. Further, the company focuses on developing, owning, and operating dairy and other livestock waste RNG projects. It serves heavy-duty trucking, airports, refuse, public transit, industrial, and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

