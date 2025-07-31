Financial Comparison: Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) & McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) and Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares McKesson and Escalon Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McKesson $359.05 billion 0.25 $3.30 billion $25.83 27.67 Escalon Medical $11.98 million 0.20 -$130,000.00 $0.05 6.42

Profitability

McKesson has higher revenue and earnings than Escalon Medical. Escalon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McKesson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares McKesson and Escalon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McKesson 0.92% -201.12% 5.83% Escalon Medical 4.70% 45.60% 12.66%

Volatility & Risk

McKesson has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalon Medical has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for McKesson and Escalon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McKesson 0 3 10 1 2.86 Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

McKesson currently has a consensus price target of $710.17, suggesting a potential downside of 0.64%. Given McKesson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe McKesson is more favorable than Escalon Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of McKesson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of McKesson shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

McKesson beats Escalon Medical on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products. This segment also offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and consulting, outsourcing, technological, and other services, as well as sells financial, operational, and clinical solutions to pharmacies. The RxTS segment serves biopharma and life sciences partners, and patients to address medication challenges for patients by working across healthcare; connects patients, pharmacies, providers, pharmacy benefit managers, health plans, and biopharma companies to deliver innovative solutions to help people get the medicine needed to live healthier lives; and provides prescription price transparency, benefit insight, dispensing support, third-party logistics, and wholesale distribution support services. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment offers medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers, including physician offices, surgery centers, nursing homes, hospital reference labs, and home health care agencies. The International segment provides distribution and services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers in Europe and Canada. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also provides Ispan Intraocular Gases, such as C3F8 and SF6 that are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and AXIS Image management system for managing ophthalmic diagnostic images through the web browser from various devices. In addition, it markets disposable surgical packs used in vitreoretinal surgery, including packs that aid surgeons in the process of injecting and extracting silicone oil. Further, the company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of patented disposable universal gas kit, which delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. It sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

