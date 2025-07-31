Fiera Capital Corp Sells 5,561 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,611,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,260 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,122,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 210,133 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arcos Dorados from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

