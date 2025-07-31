Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 6,192 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,883 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,218,518 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $351,041,000 after buying an additional 6,486,011 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45,458 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 39,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 109,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 9.5%

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Wolfe Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

