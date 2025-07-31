Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 10,555 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Workday worth $36,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Workday by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Westpark Capital raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $17,383,945.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,679,111.17. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.96. This trade represents a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523 over the last ninety days. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of WDAY opened at $237.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.57 and its 200 day moving average is $246.43. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 131.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.