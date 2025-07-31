Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of Kimberly-Clark worth $50,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 329.6% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 2.1%
Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark
In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,410.90. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
