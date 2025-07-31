Federated Hermes Inc. Has $42.73 Million Stock Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47,619 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $42,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

DHR opened at $204.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.25. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

